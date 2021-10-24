C&K Sweet Treats and Smoked Meats was destined to have a location in Johnson City.
The business, which sells a variety of baked goods and fancy milkshakes and smoked meats for catering events, opened its first location in Bristol, Tennessee, in January: Its downtown Johnson City location opened in September.
Kimberly White, who co-owns the business with her husband, said they actually looked for a space in Johnson City before they opened their first store in Bristol.
“We had always kind of planned on coming to Johnson City at some point in time,” said White. “We actually looked at Johnson City first before coming to Bristol, and at the time whenever we were looking last year, we really couldn’t find anything that fit our needs, so we went ahead, we found something in Bristol, did that and — we have kind of always been looking at Johnson City and then this space opened up and we were like, OK, we feel like it’s time.”
White said she’d always enjoyed cooking, but when her son suggested opening a restaurant she thought, “never going to happen.”
Then she started using their smoker more and delivering meals to parents of kids on her son’s football team, and it snowballed from there.
“It kind of (grew) from there to where it was something that we couldn’t do just at home,” White said, noting that the business has become a nice reprieve for her and her husband who both work in healthcare.
White said they were “really, really blessed” with their space in Bristol, which remains open, and said they were excited about the future of their store in downtown Johnson City, at 108 Tipton St. White said they’re still learning as they go, and said they really wanted to bring a family friendly store to downtown.
“It is kind of an interesting combo, but we’re really excited to bring something, hopefully, kind of new and something we really try to generate on family-type stuff,” White said.
