There’s a new business in (down)town.
Izzy’s Boutique, a shop selling women’s clothing, men’s shirts, accessories and home decor items, opened up on Courthouse Square in downtown Jonesborough earlier this month, located in the former storefront of The Bewitched Boutique.
“I’ve always wanted to open up a boutique,” said owner Crystal Valentine. “It’s just something I’ve wanted to do — it’s just been my dream.”
Valentine, who’s from Bluff City, said she heard the space at 105 Courthouse Square was for sale from The Bewitched Boutique’s owner, and decided to jump on it, saying Jonesborough is “beautiful and I love it here.” Valentine said business has been good thus far, even though she was a little nervous heading into it.
A self-described “people person,” Valentine said she’s excited to meet new people and be part of a downtown area frequented by tourists.
“Just come see me,” Valentine said. “You’ll enjoy it — you’ll love it, I promise you.”