A new bargain store owned by Dollar General has opened a location in Johnson City on Sunset Drive.
“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Johnson City store,” Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations, said in a press release.
Home décor, health and beauty products, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning items, toys and more are among the store's offerings.
The release said pOpshelf offers an "affordable and fun shopping experience" with most items priced at $5 or less.
The store concept debuted in the Nashville market in fall 2020, and by 2025, pOpshelf plans to operate approximately 1,000 stores, including 100 additional stores planned for opening in 2022.
Each store is expected to create 15 jobs, and applications can be found online at careers.popshelf.com/. The Johnson City store is located at 112 Sunset Drive.