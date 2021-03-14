After 17 years underground, Brood X cicadas are emerging in early May and scientists are using an app to help keep track of them.
Cicada Safari is a new app developed by Dr. Gene Kritsky that allows users to search, photograph, video and map the Brood X cicadas, which will help scientists track the location of the bugs to assist in their research.
"We developed this app because so many people are fascinated by cicadas," said Kritsky. "This is true citizen science. People can use their phones with our app to track, photograph and help us map the cicadas to verify where they are emerging. An issue with citizen science projects is the difficulty to verify new observations. The photographs submitted to our map are like voucher specimens permitting us to verify the observations making the maps more useful for future research."
Kritsky, who is a professor at Mount St. Joseph University in Ohio, worked with the university’s Center of IT Engagement to develop the app to track the distribution of Brood X, and assess the status of the brood.
“As strange as it may sound, but periodical cicada broods can go extinct,” Kritsky said. “Brood XI, which emerged in large numbers just two centuries ago, was deemed extinct in 1954.”
When a cicada is spotted, users can use Cicada Safari to photograph or video the insects and then submit the images for inclusion on MSJ’s 2020 cicada map. The Brood X cicadas will make an appearance across 15 different states.
"For people who have been around awhile, they will remember what it was like 17 years ago or even farther back to when they were kids and they'll know what to expect," Kritsky said. "For those who weren't alive 17 years ago or who were too young at the time and can't remember, they are in for quite an experience."
Cicada Safari can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.