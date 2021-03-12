Northeast Tennessee's new and active novel coronavirus case totals remained on the rise Friday, with the region reporting its most new infections in a month.

There were 163 new cases reported in the region on Friday, the most since Feb. 11 (219). A majority of the new cases were reported in Sullivan County, which added 90. Greene (11), Hawkins (19) and Washington (30) also saw double-digit case counts on Friday. The new cases brought the region's seven-day average up for the fourth consecutive day, rising to 82.8 — the highest rate since March 1.

The last time the region's seven-day new case average increased in four straight days was between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

In addition to its rising new case rate, Northeast Tennessee saw its active case count rise for the second straight day, the first streak of days with an increase in active cases since Jan. 6 through 10. As of Friday the region had 801 (+48) active cases, nearly 65% of which are in Sullivan (340) and Washington (180) counties. Hawkins County (102) is the only other county in the region with more than 100 active cases.

Carter (0), Johnson (-3) and Unicoi (0) counties did not see any increases in active cases.

The region's test positivity rate for Friday was above 13% for the first time in more than a month as well, while the seven-day positive test rate increased to a monthly high of 8.35%. That percentage has increased in three straight days.

Statewide, the new case rate has remained fairly flat for most of March, its seven-day new case average remaining solidly between 1,100 and 1,300 since March 2. On Friday, Tennessee's seven-day new case average was 1,251.1, the second-highest reported rate this week behind Tuesday's 1,272.1. Active cases, meanwhile, are have remained mostly flat since the beginning of the month, though they increased by 56 on Friday.