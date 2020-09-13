Nettie Week at Tusculum a time to reflect, prevent suicide

Weeklong event will include sessions on suicide prevention
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University will expand Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day to a weeklong commemoration to remember 9/11, support first responders and the military and call attention to suicide.
Nettie Week kicks off Monday, Sept. 14, and runs through Friday, Sept. 18, with multiple activities on the Greeneville campus for students, faculty and staff. It will include a day for freshmen to perform labor on the grounds and athletic teams to conduct a service project off-campus.
Members of the community will have an opportunity to attend a free suicide prevention training session Tuesday, Sept. 15, via the Zoom virtual platform.
Traditionally, Nettie Day has focused on sending students to locations in the region to perform service work.
This year, students will focus primarily on service work on campus Friday, Sept. 18, with projects such as cleaning the wetlands and a creek, creating a pathway to the Doak House Museum, planting a butterfly garden and building Adirondack chairs in honor of those who served in the military following 9/11.
All participants will be required to adhere to safety precautions by wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and using hand hygiene during the events.
Some activities will be recurring Monday through Thursday. The bell at McCormick Hall will ring each day at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:07 a.m. in remembrance of the plane crashes on 9/11.
Tusculum family members will also have an opportunity from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to write letters for members of the military and create posters of support for local law enforcement officers, firefighters and hospital employees.
On Wednesday the 9/11 documentary “102 Minutes That Changed America,” produced by the History Channel will be shown.
Tusculum will host a speech on Thursday at 11 a.m. by E.L. Morton, mayor of Campbell County, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and a student seeking his Master of Business Administration degree at Tusculum.
Tusculum will hold a number of activities pertaining to suicide because of the number of college students and members of the military who take their lives. Throughout the week, the university will have 1,100 pinwheels planted at the beach volleyball courts on Shiloh Road to represent the number of college students who commit suicide each year in the United States. The pinwheels will be purple and teal, the colors of suicide prevention.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network will hold two 90-minute training sessions with the same content Tuesday. One will be in-person on campus at 10:15 a.m. for Tusculum students, faculty and staff, and the second will take place at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom for the same group as well as anyone in the community.
For more information on these events and others at Tusculum, visit www.tusculum.edu.
Contributed to the Press