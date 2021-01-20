In the last eight weeks, economic development officials have shown the vacant 380,000-square-foot former Bush Hog building in the Washington County Industrial Park to companies at least half a dozen times.
“It’s getting a lot of activity right now, so we’re hopeful that we get somebody with some real interest in it to land in there,” said Alicia Summers, the vice president for business development at the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership.
The building was a brief topic of conversation during a Johnson City Industrial Development Board meeting on Wednesday, and it’s one of at least three facilities, including the Kennametal and FLSmidth buildings at 128 Roweland Drive and 3622 Bristol Highway, that NeTREP is marketing to potential tenants.
The former Bush Hog plant was still in the running for at least two projects, Summers told the Press, but “Project Eagle,” the moniker for an automative-related company that was eyeing the building last year, is still on hold.
“We don’t know whether we’re still in the running,” she said.
Summers told the Washington County Industrial Development Board in July that the site in Washington County was one of three locations the business was considering nationwide for a new production facility. The company has said it plans to create 200 new jobs, paying an average salary of $46,000, at a new location.
According to the Kingsport Times News, the building in the Washington County Industrial Park was home to Bush Hog, a producer of agricultural equipment, from 2002 until 2009, when a Swedish manufacturing company, Alo Tennessee Inc., took over production at the plant. In 2019, that business moved its operations to Greenville, South Carolina.
Kennametal and FLSmidth both announced mass layoffs last year in Washington County: 141 employees at Kennametal, who the company said will leave in a staggered manner from October through March 2021, and 113 employees at FLSmidth.
Summers said NeTREP hasn’t conducted any tours of those buildings. Her understanding is that there are still employees in those facilities, which will be the case until the end of March.
LabConnect PILOT
Summers expects a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with LabConnect, a medical laboratory company that moved its headquarters from Seattle to Johnson City, will come online sometime this year.
She said the company expects to make $8.6 million in capital investment at the facility and to create about 200 new jobs.
As part of the PILOT, the company will pay no property taxes on machinery and equipment purchased for the purpose of the expansion in year one of the agreement, which will increase to 20% in year two, 40% in year three and in identical increments for a total of five years.