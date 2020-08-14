Northeast Tennessee reported fewer than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second time this week, though the number of reported tests fell well below average and the proportion of positive tests remained high.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 73 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,807.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 26.85, Greene 22.44, Hancock 14.09, Hawkins 30.56, Johnson 81.53, Sullivan 18.36, Unicoi 20.39 and Washington 24.74.
- 45 total deaths in the upper eight counties. The state reported one new death in Sullivan County.
- 52 new recoveries for a total of 1,830.
- 2,932 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 9, Greene 9, Hancock 1, Hawkins 14, Johnson 1, Sullivan 30, Unicoi 0, Washington 9.
- Active cases by county: Carter 449, Greene 385, Hancock 57, Hawkins 378, Johnson 272, Sullivan 338, Unicoi 103, Washington 950.
Data analysis
The total number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee increased by 20 on Friday, with the total at 2,932. Only one county, Washington, reported a decrease in active cases. Despite Washington's decrease, the county still accounts for a third of all active cases with 950. Sullivan County, which is the most populous county with the fifth most active cases, was the only county to report a double-digit increase in its active case count, which totals 338.
The 14-day average new cases per 100,000 people dropped in all eight counties on Friday, though all counties remained in the red zone for school reopening. Johnson County has the highest rate at 81.53, while Hancock, 14.09, has the lowest.
One new death was reported in Sullivan County, bringing its total to 16 and the region's to 45. There have been six fatalities reported in Northeast Tennessee since Aug. 10.
There were more than 1,000 fewer tests reported on Friday than on Thursday, with only 704 new tests reported. Overall, testing has declined in recent weeks, while the positivity rate has mostly remained high. On Friday, the positive test percentage was above 12% for the second-straight day.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health facilities saw a slight uptick on Friday, increasing from 106 to 109. Despite this, the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators dropped, while COVID-19 bed capacity increased. Additionally, the number of patients under investigation also fell.
There were nine new hospitalizations reported on Friday in Northeast Tennessee, bringing the weekly total to 44 — 15 fewer than last week's record total with two days remaining. New hospitalizations were reported in Carter (three), Greene (two), Johnson (one), Sullivan (two) and Washington (one) counties. This week has seen the fourth-most new hospitalizations reported in the region since the pandemic began, with all four having occurred in consecutive weeks.
Cases among school-aged children
There were six new cases reported in the 5-18 age range, with Hawkins and Sullivan counties reporting two apiece. Greene and Washington counties each added one more. The region's total sits at 481.
Mountain Home VA
As of Friday afternoon, there were 268 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, with 195 recoveries. There have been seven fatalities.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,947 new cases for a total of 130,458 since tracking began in March. 128,315 confirmed and 2,143 probable.
- 13 new deaths reported for a total of 1,326.
- 77 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,725 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 13, there were 1,061 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 203 more listed as pending.
- 24,254 new tests for a total of 1.8 million.
- 2,172 new recoveries for a total of 91,323.
Analysis
Active cases in the state continue to stabilize, with the total number of active cases dropping by just over 200 on Friday. This number has consistently been between 37,000 and 40,000 since July 26, save for twos day, Aug. 2 and 9, when that number crossed the 40,000-mark.
The number of patients hospitalized also dropped by six on Friday, with hospital capacity holding steady. Between the 1,061 people hospitalized and 203 awaiting test results, 398 are in the ICU and 176 on ventilators.
There were 13 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since Monday to 102 — tied for the fourth most in a single week. Last week saw a record number of Tennesseans succumb to COVID-19, with 150.