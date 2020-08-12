Northeast Tennessee reported 182 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, breaking a four-day streak of fewer than 150 new cases.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 182 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,579.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 29.26, Greene 21.51, Hancock 13.00, Hawkins 30.94, Johnson 90.77, Sullivan 19.17, Unicoi 21.99 and Washington 28.27.
- 44 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There was one new death reported in Hawkins County.
- 75 new recoveries for a total of 1,712.
- 2,823 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 32, Greene 20, Hancock 1, Hawkins 15, Johnson 19, Sullivan 27, Unicoi 7, Washington 61.
- Active cases by county: Carter 417, Greene 354, Hancock 55, Hawkins 358, Johnson 262, Sullivan 321, Unicoi 102, Washington 954.
Data analysis
After falling for the first time in more than 40 days on Tuesday, the active case count in Northeast Tennessee leapt up 106 as the region nears 3,000 active cases. Currently, there are 2,823 active cases in the upper eight counties.
Washington County, having added 61 new cases, saw its active case count increase significantly as it nears the 1,000 active case-mark. No other county has more than 500 active cases, with Carter County's 417 the second-highest total in the region.
Sullivan County was the only county in the region to see its active case count decrease, as it fell by 12. Hancock County's active case count was steady at 55, while Unicoi's increased by five. Every other county saw double-digit increases in active cases.
There was one new death reported in Hawkins County, bringing its total to 10 (second most in NETN) and the region's to 44.
The region added 75 new recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,712.
After a slow start to the week, testing skyrocketed on Wednesday, with more than 1,880 new tests reported. The positive test rate was 11.38%, a marked increase from Tuesday's 6.9%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a total of 117 COVID-19 inpatients on Wednesday, with 40 additional persons under investigation. Ballad also reported 22 patients in intensive care, with 11 on ventilators.
The system has 45 COVID-19 beds available, with 92.9% of the systems floor beds and 87.7% of its ICU beds in use.
There were seven new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday, with most reported in Sullivan County, which added three. Carter, Greene, Unicoi and Washington counties each added one new hospitalization.
So far this week, there have been 26 new hospitalizations reported, which has the region on pace to near last week's record of 59. There have been 274 hospitalizations in Northeast Tennessee over the course of the pandemic.
Cases among school-aged children
The region reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the 5-18 age range, with most reported in Sullivan County (four). Johnson (three), Hawkins (one) and Carter (one) also reported cases.
Nursing homes
Two nursing homes in Johnson City and Greeneville have reported at least 68 novel coronavirus infections among residents and staff this week as an outbreak Bristol, Tennessee, nursing home appears to be waning.
The Waters at Johnson City reported 30 cases of COVID-19 among its residents on Wednesday, while Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville reported 48 cases among residents and staff, including three deaths.
In Bristol, Tennessee, Christian Care Center of Bristol, which has seen the most fatalities in the region, reported its outbreak was nearly contained — with only three active cases. Of the active cases, one is a resident who is hospitalized and the other two are staff members under quarantine.
There have been 100 recoveries, 68 residents and 32 staff. Six residents have died.
Mountain Home VA
There were three new cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, bringing its total to 263 cases with seven deaths. Of those cases, there have been 172 recoveries.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,478 new cases for a total of 126,393 since tracking began in March. 124,391 confirmed and 2,002 probable.
- 18 new deaths reported for a total of 1,289.
- 90 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,554 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 11, there were 1,094 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 201 more listed as pending.
- 18,815 new tests for a total of 1.75 million.
- 1,977 new recoveries for a total of 87,290.
Analysis
A day after the state reported a record number of new hospitalizations and a near-record number of deaths, the increase slowed on Wednesday, with 90 more hospitalizations and 18 new deaths reported.
As a result, the number of COVID-19 patients in Tennessee hospitals dropped on Wednesday, down to 1,094 from 1,118 on Tuesday. Of those, 395 are in the ICU and 175 are on ventilators.
Active cases in the state fell for the third straight day on Wednesday, down to 37,814. That's the lowest number reported since Aug. 6, and it may indicate a plateau in the state. Since July 26, the number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee has held steady between 37,000-40,000.