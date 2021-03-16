Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties reported 82 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing its seven-day new-case rate to its highest point in nearly three weeks.

As of Tuesday, the region was averaging 91.2 new cases per day over the past week, the highest rate since Feb. 25. The seven-day rate of new cases has also increased in six of the past seven days, and is up nearly 30% since last Tuesday.

Compared to Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina, Northeast Tennessee had the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days at 17.8. Western North Carolina had the most new cases per 100,000 people since Jan. 25 until Monday. Western North Carolina’s rate was 16.5 on Tuesday, while Southwest Virginia had a rate of 12.7.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, the majority were in Sullivan (32) and Washington (21) counties. Hawkins County (10) was the only other county in the region to see a double-digit case increase.

Seven-day positivity rate nearing 10%

Coinciding with a marked decline in testing, the region’s seven-day positive test rate is nearing 10% for the first time since mid-February, with 9.93% of tests coming back positive over the past week.

Over the past four days, the region reported 2,156 total tests, a 40% decrease from the previous four days. The positivity rate increased in seven of the past eight days, though most of the increase occurred since last Thursday.

Northeast Regional Health Office has available vaccine appointments this week

The Northeast Regional Health Office has vaccine appointments available this week, which people can register for by visiting vaccinate.tn.gov. People without internet access can register by calling (423) 979-4689, available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Supply is still limited and varies from county to county.

ETSU Health hosting vaccination clinic this weekend





ETSU Health will host a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic this weekend using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic will be held in the Millennium Center ballroom, located at 2001 Millennium Place. Appointments are available on Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, March 21, from 2-6 p.m. Appointments are available to those 18 and older who are eligible under the state’s current vaccination plan.

To register, visit etsuhealth.org or call (423) 952-6483. To find out if you’re eligible, visit bit.ly/2YcVMcT. Attendees can park on the third floor or above in the adjacent parking garage and follow signs to the ballroom.

COVID-19: Interactive charts and graphs These charts are updated Monday-Friday. Maps are updated weekly on Mondays.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated there were 83 new cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. There were 82 new cases.