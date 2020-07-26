Northeast Tennessee counties reported a record 206 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,300 over the course of the pandemic.
More than half the cases, 1,423, remained active. That number grew by 192 on Sunday.
All eight counties in the region reported new cases, with the most coming from Washington County at 68. The previous record single-day increase was set Friday with 144 new cases in the region.
The region’s death toll was steady at 16.
There were 24 new cases among school-age children reported in Northeast Tennessee for a total of 202 since the pandemic began. Washington County has reported the most at 74, including five new cases on Sunday.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 3,140 new cases, the second highest single day since reporting began. The state’s case count grew to a total of 99,396.
The state reported 26 new deaths and 48 new hospitalizations. A total of 967 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in Tennessee over the course of the pandemic.
The state again set a record for active cases at 38,239, passing the mark set Saturday at 36,024.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 206 new cases Sunday in the upper eight counties for a total of 2300.
- New cases by county: Carter 27, Greene 23, Hancock 8, Hawkins 24, Johnson 4, Sullivan 46, Unicoi 6 and Washington 68.
- Total cases by county: Carter 301, Greene 284, Hancock 64, Hawkins 211, Johnson 63, Sullivan 585, Unicoi 98, and Washington 694.
- No new deaths were reported. There have been 16 total COVID-19 deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 14 new recoveries for a total of 861.
- 1,423 active cases, an increase of 192 from Saturday.
- Active cases by county: Carter 228, Greene 165, Hancock 58, Hawkins 146, Johnson 24, Sullivan 252, Unicoi 35 and Washington 509.
- A total of 221 cases among school-age children after 24 cases were added Saturday. Total cases by county: Carter 32, Greene 33, Hancock 16, Hawkins 15, Johnson 7, Sullivan 44, Unicoi 0, and Washington 74.
- New school-age cases by county: Carter 3, Greene 8, Hancock 4, Johnson 1, Sullivan 3, and Washington 5.
- 5 new hospitalizations for a total of 157 over the course of the pandemic.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 3,140 new cases for a total of 99,396 since tracking began in March. 92,943 confirmed and 993 probable.
- 26 new deaths reported for a total of 967. 933 confirmed. 34 probable.
- 48 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,244 over the course of the pandemic.
- 50,431 new tests for a total of 1,381,859.
- 922 new recoveries for a total of 54,730.
- 38,239 active cases, passing the mark set Saturday at 36,024.