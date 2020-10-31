Despite a low number of tests, Northeast Tennessee counties reported more than 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday for the third consecutive day.
The 209 cases in the upper eight counties accounted for 17.65% of the 1,804 new cases across the state. All eight reported new cases, with Washington County reporting the most with 63. Relative to population, Northeast Tennessee’s new case rate was 41.0 per 100,000 people, compared to the overall Tennessee rate of 17.5%.
The region’s positive test rate was 23.96% after 793 new tests, twice the state’s overall rate of 11.85%. In contrast, the region had reported 2,079 new tests on Friday, which brought a record number of 379 new cases and 16.35% positivity.
One new fatality each was reported in Sullivan and Washington counties, bringing the local death toll to 248. Washington led the region with a total of 59 fatalities over the course of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the state as whole added 12 new fatalities for a total of 3,353 after a record 78 deaths reported Friday.
Also on Saturday, Ballad Health again reported a record number of hospitalizations at 196 patients across the health system’s service area, an increase of one from Friday’s record, as well as a record number in critical care at 42. Twenty-three patients were on ventilators.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 14,944. New cases: 209.
- Active cases: 2,667. Net change in active cases: -4.
- Inactive cases: 12,029. Cases reaching inactive status: 211
- Positive test rate: 17.65% from 793 new tests.
- Total deaths: 248. New deaths: 2.
- Hospitalizations: 751 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 10.
- Cases among school-age children: Data not available.
With 211 cases reaching inactive status, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count fell by four to 2,667. Tennessee considers cases inactive after 14 days based on the average time a person remains infectious. Active cases reflect new cases over the same period minus deaths. Sullivan, the region’s most populous county, had the largest number of active cases at 837 followed by Washington at 756.
Relative to population, the region had 522.6 active cases per 100,000, compared to a statewide rate of 375.7. Unicoi County led the region with 754.5 per 100,000 people.
Tennessee by the numbers
- Total cases: 260,672. New cases: 1,184.
- Inactive cases: 23,1887. Cases reaching inactive status: 2,218.
- Positive test rate: 11.85% from 9,518 new tests.
- Total deaths: 3,353. New deaths: 12.
- Hospitalizations: 10,306 over the course of the pandemic. New hospitalizations: 42.
Since Monday, Tennessee had reported 222 new deaths in six days. With Sunday's data to go, that figure was two shy of the one-week record of 224 set last week.
Tennessee's record number of current hospitalizations grew by a net of two on Saturday to 1,399.
Tennessee's active case count fell by 1,046 to 24,503 after 2,218 cases reached inactive status.