Portions of Northeast Tennessee are under a flash flood watch from Tuesday morning until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown.
“Heavy rains associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are expected to lift north through the southern Appalachians and the Tennessee valley Tuesday and Tuesday night,” according to the weather service’s advisory.
“Storm total rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected in the Tennessee valley.”
Washington, Unicoi and southeast Carter counties are included in the flash flood watch.
The weather service urges motorists to “turn around, don’t drown, when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”