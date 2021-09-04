ELIZABETHTON — Culverts and road crossings of mountain streams were in the news in Carter and Johnson counties last month when several were washed out as a result of a heavy rain storm in the Iron Mountain area on Aug. 20.
Those crossings will once again be in the eye of local and federal officials this month, when the National Forest Service conducts an inventory of stream crossings in and around the Cherokee National Forest. The inventory will take place from Sept. 6-17.
The inventory is part of a larger Joint Chief’s Project that aims to improve culverts and other stream crossings to strengthen infrastructure, reduce flood risks and improve habitat for native and endangered species.
“These local partnerships bring a lot of value to our county and everyone involved,” said Roger Colbaugh, Superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department. “This inventory effort will really help us to improve our roads and reduce the damage done by flooding,” Cobaugh said.
“I think this project will really be beneficial, especially to prevent future issues with flooding,” said Johnson County Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Wagner. “Anything to help the county is an asset.”
The Forest Service sent out a press release last week to announced the inventory will take place. It said the goal is to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the state of the existing stream crossings to help prioritize efforts to improve infrastructure and habitat. The press release said the inventory is helpful in making sure future improvements are being made in the right places for maximum benefit for public safety and stream habitat.
The project is supported by 17 cooperating agencies and organizations and is funded in part by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tallassee Fund. The inventory will be conducted by the staff of the United States Forest Service of the United States Department of Agriculture.