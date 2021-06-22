NASHVILLE — As summer temperatures begin to climb, AAA cautions drivers against underestimating the ways extreme heat can wreak havoc on their vehicle.
When the mercury rises, so does the risk for dead batteries, blown tires and faulty air conditioners.
“Extreme heat is a key contributor to the many calls AAA receives from stranded motorists this time of year,” said Scott VerBracken, vice president of automotive services for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA expects to rescue more than nine million drivers across the country this summer. Two of the most common reasons are flat tires and dead batteries. These situations are often exacerbated by the heat, yet could potentially be avoided if drivers get their vehicle inspected at a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility.”
To help your vehicle run smoothly this summer, AAA recommends motorists address these common heat-related car issues:
- Battery failure due to heat and vibration: Make sure the battery is securely mounted in place to minimize vibration. A trained technician should test a car battery if it is more than three years old to see how much longer it will last.
- Blown tire: Check tires and inflate to the pressure recommended by the car manufacturer—not the number molded into the tire sidewall. Recommended tire pressures can be found in the owner’s manual or on a tire information sticker normally located on the driver’s doorjamb. Also, inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate inflation, suspension or alignment problems.
- Air conditioning failure: If a car’s air conditioning is not maintaining the interior temperature as well as it did in the past, it may mean the refrigerant level is low or there is another problem. Have the air conditioning system checked by a certified technician. Many automotive climate control systems today are equipped with a cabin filter that prevents outside debris from entering. If present, this filter should be inspected and replaced as needed to ensure maximum cooling during the summer months.
- Engine overheating: Cooling systems protect the engine from overheating since car engines work extra hard in the summer heat. Lack of proper care can result in long-term engine damage. Engine coolant should be flushed and the coolant replaced periodically as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.
- Older coolants require changing every two years or 24,000 miles. Most modern formulations are good for at least five years and 50,000 miles and many do not require replacement until approximately 100,000 miles. See the owner’s manual or maintenance booklet to determine the service interval appropriate for your vehicle.
- Check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.
Be prepared in case your vehicle breaks down
Even with proper preventative maintenance, summer breakdowns can still happen. AAA recommends every driver keep a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle.
The kit should include a cellphone charger, water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first-aid kit.
Drivers who find themselves stranded can contact AAA by calling or texting “HELP” to 1-800-AAA-HELP, submitting a request via the web (bookmark in your favorites), or using the AAA mobile app (available on Google Play or in the App Store).