Autumn leaves

Leaf pickup throughout the city begins Oct. 31. Make sure your leaves are free of sticks and other debris, and don't rake them into the street.

 File

The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period will take place from Oct. 31 through Dec. 16.

Several trucks will be used throughout the city, and a minimum of four leaf pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you