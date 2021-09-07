FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo an American flag is draped on the side of the Pentagon where the building was attacked Sept. 11, 2001, on the 14th anniversary of the attack. As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security, and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.