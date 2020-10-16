The Johnson City/Washington County chapter of the NAACP will host “Souls to the Polls” in Jonesborough on Saturday to encourage residents to vote early in the Nov. 3 election.
Participants will gather for a prayer vigil at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Washington County’s early voting site at the former Ace Hardware building, 220 N. Second Ave., before going inside to vote.
Tennessee’s early voting period began Wednesday and ends Oct. 29.
“The whole idea is to get as many people together as we can and go vote,” Jean Neal, president of the Johnson City/Washington County chapter of the NAACP, said Thursday. “Voting is very important. The NAACP has a campaign that says to vote like you life depends on it, because it does.”
She said participants are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing at the event.
Neal said the NAACP is doing all it can to get out the vote in the Black community. She said locally, the group has been working to get information about the importance of the November presidential election to churches, businesses and community organizations in the region.
Information is also being posted on the NAACP’s Facebook page and other social media.
“Our country is in need of change,” Neal said. “There is so much hate and division, and we are dealing with a pandemic on top of it.”
Neal said that is why NAACP is stressing the importance of early voting through events like “Souls to the Polls.”
Leonard Slater, the vice president of the local NAACP chapter, said the goal of the event is to unite the community.
“It’s a great opportunity to put differences aside and to come together,” he said.
The NAACP was founded in 1909 in response to violence against Black people around the country. It is the largest and most prominent civil rights organization in the United States.
In addition to the former Ace Hardware building, Washington County will conduct early voting on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area, Gray; and the former Princeton Arts Center building, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.