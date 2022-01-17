The annual Johnson City NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet has been postponed as a precaution against ongoing COVID-19 infection.
The banquet is traditionally held in mid-November and had been rescheduled for Feb. 4.
The new date is tentatively set for Nov. 18 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
“Due to the rise in COVID-19, we have chosen another date to ensure the safety of all who will attend the event,” Freedom Fund Banquet Committee Chairperson Jean Neal said.
The committee hopes COVID-19 infection numbers will decrease significantly enough to gather safely next fall, she said.
Anyone who has purchased tickets for the Feb. 4 banquet, may hold those tickets and use them in November. Refunds will be made to those requesting them.
Organizations that have bought tables for the Feb. 4 date, or have purchased space in the souvenir program, also may hold those places for the November banquet, organizers say. Refunds will be made for those requesting them.
NAACP chapter officials said they regret the change and any inconvenience it may cause ticket holders, sponsors, and advertisers. “Out of an abundance of caution, we believe this is the right thing to do to protect the community,” Neal said.
Freedom Fund Banquet members hope to present the events planned for the February event in November, depending on availability of scheduled speakers, which include local actress Ubunibi-Afia Short, performing a play, “Nancy,” a portrayal of Elihu Embre’s slave.
Also invited are members of the ETSU coaching staff — Benavia Jenkins, Simon Harris, and Desmond Oliver.
Banquet tickets are $45 each. Tables (seating eight) are available for $500 each and include a full-page ad in the souvenir program.
For more information about the banquet, advertising opportunities and tickets, call Victoria Rogers 423-747-8182, Jean Neal, 423-262-3201, or Teresa Akins 423-434-9298.