ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department took a North Carolina man into custody on Monday afternoon in the Fish Springs area after investigators said they discovered a human body in the car he was operating.
The sheriff’s department said the incident began when the High Point, N.C. Police Department contacted the Carter County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the afternoon with information that 24-year-old Michael Louis Cadogan may be transporting a body through Carter County. A deputy then saw the suspect’s vehicle, stopped it, and took Cadogan into custody.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and discovered the body of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado aside. Cadogan has been charged with abuse of a corpse, with possible homicide charges pending from High Point Police.
Cadogan is currently being held in the Carter County Detention Center without bond.