ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams Concert will feature the band My New Favorites. The band will take the Covered Bridge Stage in Downtown Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
A press release from the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music “that is authentic enough for purists and progressive enough for folks who are ready to hear Merle Haggard or the Allman Brothers played on the old time clawhammer banjo.” The band is led by award-winning songwriter Jeffrey Benedict. It features top-notch fiddling from virtuoso Wesley Harris, and sweet vocal harmonies from bass player Amy Benedict. Percussionist Jason Carpenter rounds out the sound.
My New Favorites has been featured at MerleFest, Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots, the Blue Plum Festival and the PBS “Song of the Mountains”.
The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department brings the weekly jams to the Covered Bridge Stage every Saturday during the warm months. “Come on down to Covered Bridge Park at 7 p.m.. Bring your lawn chair, your family and sit back and enjoy a wonderful free concert while relaxing by the Doe River, said Elizabethton Recreational Manager David Nanney.