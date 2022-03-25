A local music shop is giving its students their first crack at a public performance.
Music Mountain, a music store in downtown Erwin, is hosting a recital for students on April 2. The first recital, which will feature piano and vocal students, will begin at 11:30 a.m. The second will feature guitar, ukulele, banjo and mandolin students and will begin at 2 p.m.
The recital will give students who have been taking lessons an opportunity to show off what they have learned.
“We really wanted to showcase how hard our students as well as our instructors have been working on their art,” said Lori Janis, who owns Music Mountain with her husband Joel Janis. “We want to give them that time to feel celebrated and to perform for their family and friends.”
Around 50 students will be performing at the recital.
Students will perform one song that they have been practicing during their lessons; some will be performing solo, while others will be performing alongside their instructor.
‘We wanted to make sure that it was a positive experience,” said Janis. “So some of them are just not ready or not fully comfortable yet and we want to be respectful of that, so we made sure everyone participating feels confident and ready.”
Since opening their doors in September, the Janises said Music Mountain’s instrument lessons have been very popular and the store currently has more than 80 students. Each lesson is one-on-one and students practice weekly for half an hour, though the Janises said they are hoping to begin holding weekly instrument classes this summer.
In addition to lessons, Music Mountain sells instruments and accessories.
“It’s been awesome to see how much the community and surrounding areas have just supported us, and obviously there was a need for lessons in the kind of format we’ve been doing, so it’s been awesome to be a new business and to feel the love and see the success already,” said Janis
The recital will be held at Music Mountain at 214 Gay St. in Erwin; members of the community are invited to attend.