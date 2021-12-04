ELIZABETHTON — Hayley Jarnagin said her years of learning to play the clarinet under Chris Lockhart with the T.A. Dugger Jr. High Band and under Perry Elliott with the Elizabethton High School band were an important part of her life. During her time in high school, Jarnagin was a member of the Betsy Band when it won state championships in 2013 and in 2016.
Now that she has graduated from East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in music education, Jarnagin wants to help more young people develop their love for making music through a business she recently founded, B&C Music, located in Suite 1 of 707 E. Elk Ave. The phone number is 609-8718. On the website for the new business, Jarnagin not only describes the reason for the existence of her company, but her philosophy of the importance of music to a community:
“At B&C Music, we believe that music should be available to everyone, no matter what their financial needs or background. Located in downtown Elizabethton, Tennessee, we offer music lessons to all levels of woodwind students and voice and music theory lessons. Our goal is to make music widely available to anyone in our community who wishes to learn. We believe that music brings out the ’simple gifts’ that life has to offer.”
“We want to be a resource for the community,” Jarnagin said.
While she was a student at ETSU, she said she had plans to become a music teacher, but her dedication to the entire community led her to open her business. She is able to teach clarinet, saxophone, and flute. This week, she has brought on a new member to the B&C family, Holly Holmquist, who will be teaching voice and music theory lessons on Saturdays. Holmquist is also a graduate of ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in music education, and she has two years of teaching experience.
Jarnagin is hoping to bring on someone else to teach brass instruments.
According to the business Facebook page, trial music lessons are $20 each and voice and music theory lessons are $30. Four weeks of lessons are $120, but Jarnagin is working on sales to raise funds for scholarships so that students who cannot afford the lessons will be able to take them. Jarnagin has also been collecting used instruments for those who cannot afford their own. instrument. The goal is to make sure that music is accessible to everyone. She said that includes children to the elderly, no matter their financial condition or background.
Jarnagin’s commitment to making her business a resource for the entire community comes from her own background. She said there was a time in her childhood when her family’s resources were limited. She was fortunate enough to have a mentor, Brittney Eggers, who was a clarinet player and close friend who shared her knowledge of the instrument. Eggers died of ovarian cancer in 2015. Jarnagin said the B in her business name is in honor of BrittneyEggers.
She said the C in B&C Music is for Jarnagin’s grandmother, Charlotte Pruitt, who was a local gospel singer and songwriter. Pruitt died of Parkinson’s disease in 2012.
Those women were not only the inspiration for the name of Jarnigan’s business, but also the goal of making music available to everyone, no matter their financial needs or background.