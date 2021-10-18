Johnson City police identified the person killed early Friday morning at a downtown bar.
Police said Ryan Nicholson was on the floor on his back inside the Tipton Street Pub shortly after 1 a.m. He was shot multiple times at the bar, located at 110 Tipton St.
Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a reported disturbance with shots fired at the Tipton Street Pub.
Police found a man dead inside the business with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators later arrested Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy, who is charged with second-degree murder.
Police said a preliminary investigation into the incident indicated there was a disagreement between the victim and another male, which they alleged resulted in the suspect shooting the victim multiple times before leaving the business.
Murphy was booked into the Washington County Detention Center pending a $250,000 bond. An arraignment will be held today in the Washington County General Sessions Court.