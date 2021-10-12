A Johnson City man charged with shooting into a passing vehicle and killing the passenger was likely delusional, a psychologist said, but a judge ruled Tuesday the man’s statement to police about the incident would be admissible in a trial.
Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice made the ruling Tuesday after several hours of testimony.
Denver Smith, now 28, was charged with felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges stem from two shootings on Nov. 13, 2015: one outside Smith’s apartment and another at the intersection of West Market Street and John Exum Parkway near the former Apex restaurant.
Tiaria Miller, 19, of Johnson City, was a passenger in a 2007 Suzuki driven by her friend, Chelsey Scott. As Scott drove down John Exum and approached the West Market intersection that night, Smith — who was using meth and had been for several days — stood in the road trying to stop motorists as they passed by, but Scott drove around him.
Police said that as she did, Smith fired into her car. Scott was physically uninjured, but the bullet hit Miller on her right side. When the women realized what had happened, Scott drove straight to Johnson City Medical Center, where Miller died.
There was already another shooting victim Smith had allegedly injured at the hospital when Miller was shot.
Chelsea Isbell, 24, was shot in the face and leg before Miller was hit. Isbell, who was Smith’s father’s girlfriend at the time, had been at Smith’s apartment that day and they had argued on and off all day, witnesses told police. Police said the argument escalated to the point that Smith pulled the gun out and shot Isbell. Someone nearby called 911 about the initial shots being fired, so police were already on the way when the second shooting happened.
In a video statement to a police investigator, Smith spoke in what a psychologist called a “word salad” about how someone had put a chip inside him and was trying to control him. He also told police that his apartment smelled like a dead body and that Isbell was going to detonate a bomb, which was his excuse for shooting her.
When he shot into Scott’s car, Smith said he was hoping to steal the car so he could find “national security,” to give them information about people trying to control him.
Tuesday’s hearing was for Rice to hear evidence and rule on whether Smith had the mental capacity to waive his Miranda rights and give a statement to police.
JCPD Officer Bret Richardson, the investigator on the case, said he first met with Smith at the hospital and went over the Miranda warning and that Smith indicated he understood and signed a document indicating he was willing to speak to police without an attorney present.
That conversation happened several hours later at the police department following Smith’s release from the hospital.
Dr. Thomas Schacht, a forensic psychologist, testified Tuesday there were several things Smith said in his video recorded statement that indicated to him that Smith was delusional.
From a psychological perspective, Schacht said Smith was unable to make a knowing decision to waive his Miranda rights.
Rice rejected that opinion and said there was no evidence on the video indicating Smith was pressured to give a statement.
“He wanted to talk to (police), he had been requesting to talk to them under the pretense of getting to talk to some federal authorities about the issues he explained in terms of his thoughts that he had been microchipped and was being controlled and deprogrammed.
“He clearly was not coerced by police action,” Rice said. “He was not forced to sign Miranda, he was not forced to give a statement,” and Smith’s use of methamphetamine did not make the statement involuntary.
Rice said the test of whether coercion was involved at the time of the statement was that Smith was able to make a narrative of past events or state his own participation in the crime.
“He was able to talk about being in the apartment with (Isbell), he was going to shoot her because he thought she was going to blow up the apartment... he knew he was shooting at people.”
Rice was clear to point out that her ruling was not connected to any issues of Smith’s competency at the time of the offense.
Smith’s trial was scheduled to begin next week, but Assistant District Attorney General Robin Ray said the state was having issues locating a couple of witnesses, and if one of those couldn’t be found, she would need a transcript of the preliminary hearing in which that witness testified.
Rice rescheduled the trial for March 2-3, 2022.