A Jonesborough man charged with first-degree murder of his stepfather died recently, so the case against him was dismissed in Washington County Criminal Court last week.
Greg Carver, 44, 2020 Berry Court, Jonesborough, died in September at the Johnson City Medical Center. The cause of his death was not announced in court.
The shooting that killed 83-year-old Raymond Webb happened June 28, 2020, after he asked Carver for help with a cell phone.
Carver was asleep in his bedroom with a loaded shotgun after apparently drinking a half quart of moonshine. When Webb went into the bedroom, Carver shot him.
Carver later told investigators he slept with the loaded shotgun because there were rats in the house and he intended to shoot them. Initially he claimed Webb shot himself.
Carver’s mother told investigators she heard arguing and then the shotgun blast.
“She said she could hear talking among the two and then heard a loud boom and she saw Webb laying in the floor inside (Carver’s) bedroom,” authorities said at the time.
Officers also said Carver was on several medications that had a warning to not drink alcohol.