Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church is planning to open its Melting Pot Ministry in the afternoons to offer a place for homeless people to stay during the day.
"We will have some board games, we're going to have some art classes, crafts — something to engage them," Missions Coordinator Steve Wheeler said. There will also be refreshments.
Now, Wheeler is trying to recruit volunteers so the ministry can open as many days of the week as possible. He's hoping to enlist enough people to have two volunteers present at the ministry per day, although that number could increase depending on turnout.
"I see it as a win for the (downtown) businesses because folks they'll have a place to go rather than hanging around in doorways," Wheeler said.
Companions will spend time with the homeless people who visit the ministry and will be trained in conflict resolution. Wheeler said he's asked members of the Haywood Street congregation's Mercy League to come to Johnson City to train the volunteers.
Haywood Street is a United Methodist congregation and faith-based nonprofit in Asheville, North Carolina.
These afternoon gatherings would be in addition to meals served at Munsey on weekdays, which the church offers in partnership with Good Samaritan Ministries and more than 20 churches in the area. On Monday through Friday, Good Samaritan Ministries coordinates with local churches to hand out to-go bags at the doors of the Melting Pot.
On Saturday, Munsey puts together a morning meal called the Shepherd’s Breakfast for the local homeless population, and it also offers food on Sunday for people who stay for the church's worship service. The church afterward hands out any remaining leftovers.
In June, Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola told the Press that public works employees were checking and clearing 22 homeless camps on a weekly basis, most of which were in and around the downtown area.
He added that the city was hoping to work with service providers to come up with a way to dissuade homeless people from spending time in the downtown area.
Wheeler is currently meeting every other week with local pastors to come up with a homeless plan to present to the city. The group has a 30-day goal to open the Melting Pot in the afternoons on a daily basis with the hope to start on Monday, Sept. 6.
The 60-day goal is to make the Melting Pot a service hub, acting as a one-stop shop for people who need, for example, identification or help with social security benefits.
Wheeler said the group of pastors has invited Johnson City commissioners to join them at their next meeting in August.