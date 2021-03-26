Ballad Health and the Northeast Regional Health Office will hold multiple first-dose mass coronavirus vaccination events over the next week, with events planned in six of the region’s eight counties, along with a pair of events in Southwest Virginia.

Ballad Health’s events will take place on Saturday in Abingdon, Elizabethton, Greenville, Kingsport and Norton, while the health office will host events in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Saturday:

611 Campus Drive, Abingdon, Virginia (Ballad). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 400 available doses.

1509 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton (Ballad). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 400 available doses.

438 E. Vann Road, Suite 100, Greeneville (Ballad). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 200 available

doses.

1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

2205 Pavilion Drive, Kingsport (Ballad). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 300 available doses.

100 15th St. NW, Norton, Virginia (Ballad). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 200 available doses.

Monday:

386 TN-91, Elizabethton (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon

700 South Mohawk Drive, Erwin (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon

Tuesday:

700 South Mohawk Drive, Erwin (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

386 TN-91, Elizabethton (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday:

4850 East Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m.

951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville (Northeast Regional Health Office). 9 a.m.-noon.

Ballad’s vaccination sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and appointments are not required. The Northeast Regional Health Office events in Carter and Hawkins counties do not require appointments. For the events in Greene, Unicoi and Washington counties, you can book an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov. Both the Ballad and Northeast Regional Health Office events will use the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“As vaccine supply becomes more abundant, we’re taking steps to make the vaccine more available and accessible,” Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said in a press release. “We have typically done vaccine appointments from Monday through Friday at our CVCs, but our Super Saturday event will allow us to better meet the needs of even more community members.”

Region adds 170 new infections, most in more than a month

There were 170 new reported COVID-19 infections in the region’s eight counties on Friday, the most since 219 were reported on Feb. 11. The gain brought Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case average to 113, the highest since Feb. 17.

Five counties — Carter (20), Greene (18), Hawkins (18), Sullivan (66) and Washington (42) — saw double-digit new cases, while Johnson County’s case count was reduced by one. Over the past week, the region reported 791 COVID-19 cases, the majority in Sullivan (274) and Washington (222) counties.

Region reports most active cases since Feb. 15

Northeast Tennessee counties added 104 new active cases on Friday, the largest single-day increase in active infections since January.

As of Friday, the region had 1,150 active infections, with seven of the region’s eight counties reporting an increase in active cases. Sullivan (37) and Washington (25) counties combined for more than half of the increase, while Carter (15), Greene (10) and Hawkins (11) counties also saw double-digit increases in active infections.

Sullivan (426), Washington (325), Hawkins (128) and Carter (111) counties each had more than 100 active cases. It was the first time Carter County’s active case count has been above 100 since Feb. 23. Since Monday, Washington County has added 75 active cases, the most in the region.