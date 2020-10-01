Johnson City police allege that over the past few days a woman stole keys, broke into cars and took nearly $1,600 worth of items from vehicles outside at least two local gyms and a medical facility.
Taylor R. Williams, 25, 1413 Strawberry Lane, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday after an officer patrolling one parking lot where some of the burglaries occurred spotted a vehicle with its tag covered by a tie-dyed shirt. Officer Shane Williams pulled the car over and found Williams was a passenger inside.
Police identified the driver, but did not release that person’s name or if they were involved in the reported burglaries.
Williams was searched and the officer reported finding several items missing from some of the vehicles.
According to police reports, several patrons of Planet Fitness and the Ballad Wellness Center discovered their car keys missing from lockers at the facilities. Then they found that someone had gotten into their vehicles and taken items; most found that their keys were left behind.
At least one of the victims had her car stolen from her residence overnight.
Items reportedly stolen from the seven victims included movie cards, cash, jewelry, credit and debit cards, clothes, purses and wallets.
According to the police reports and court documents, Williams admitted she was involved in the thefts.
Williams was arraigned on multiple counts of burglary of a vehicle Thursday and held in jail on a $43,000 bond.