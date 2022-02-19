A multi-agency effort led to the arrest Friday of a man accused of shooting two people earlier this week in Unicoi County.
The Washington and Unicoi County sheriffs’ offices, with assistance from the First Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, captured Jason Daniel Vestal at a residence at 2737 Highway 107.
Vestal was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault in Unicoi County, charges of violation of bond monitoring from the U.S. Marshals Service, reckless endangerment and felony possession of a firearm after two people were shot on Monday.
Vestal was recently released on bond to go to a federal treatment facility and failed to report, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies also apprehended Tara Lee Jackson, of Virginia. Jackson was wanted in Virginia on a violation of probation. Her original charge was grand larceny.
Bond hearings are pending.
Vestal is being held at the Unicoi County Jail while Jackson is in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Smyth County, Virginia.