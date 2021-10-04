October sees the return of the #MoreLove Movement to One Acre Café in Johnson City.
The movement combines the community mission of the nonprofit eatery and the artwork of Chasidy Hathorn. The mission of One Acre caught the attention of the local artist several years ago.
One Acre Café was established to address hunger and food insecurity issues in the community. It uses a model created by the One World Everybody Eats Foundation.
There are suggested donations for those who can pay or pay it forward, and the ability to volunteer in exchange for a meal for those who can’t pay.
Hathorn decided to donate MoreLove paintings, original artworks and live-painting services at no cost to nonprofit organizations like One Acre to assist them in fundraising efforts that align with the movement’s mission of spreading love and working to better communities.
“I was so disappointed we did not get to have MoreLove last year, but I’m super excited for this year’s event,” she said. “Like everyone else, I had to pivot and figure out an engaging and easy way to bring the community together to raise money for One Acre.”
A first for the movement is a “Give More” wall filled with original small works.
“For a donation of $25, $50 or $75, a person can pick out a painting according to the donation tier and take it home that day,” Hathorn said. “It’s as easy as one, two, three.”
Only a limited number of paintings are available.
A favorite of the #MoreLoveMovement is the pocket-size paintings, which are always free. During October, people can stop by One Acre Café, show them some love and pick up one to pass along to someone who needs a lift.
“This movement has impacted me in so many ways, and I’m happy we can share it beyond social media,” she said. “We all need more human interaction and more love — especially these days.”
Hathorn said by donating to One Acre Cafe and picking out a favorite painting from the “Give More” wall, “we can easily raise more than $1,000 for One Acre to help them continue their work of feeding people regardless of their means.”
For this month’s Art on the Walls at One Acre, Hathorn is introducing her latest collection. The artist says it is about formation, darkness and light.
The artwork consists of a caliginous palette filled with illuminating color erupting with texture.
To find out more about Hathorn and the #MoreLoveMovement, visit chasidyhathorn.com.
To learn more about One Acre Café and its mission, visit oneacrecafe.org or stop by the restaurant, 603 West Walnut St., for lunch weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
