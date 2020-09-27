Mountain View custodian Chauncey Smith works to keep students safe during pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, custodial work in schools is perhaps more important than ever.
Chauncey Smith has been the custodian at Mountain View Elementary School for two decades. Since starting there, he’s worked to keep schools clean and pristine — keeping students safe through flu seasons and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Across the district, principals brag about Chauncey’s work maintaining Mountain View. He takes great pride in his work and interacting with students and teachers every day.
Johnson City Schools Director of Instruction and Communication Debra Bentley, who hired Smith when she was principal at Mountain View, said his work ethic is unmatched.
“When I learned that he was cleaning 40 classrooms each night at another school, I knew I had to have him. He never took a sick day during my tenure as principal,” Bentley said. “I could never get him to take a lunch break as he wanted to be available for teachers.
“When I left in 2005, the school facility was 10 years old but looked brand new because of Chauncey’s leadership. We had hundreds of visitors over the years and each group raved about how clean and well-kept the building was,” she continued. “I learned early that the teachers would ‘vote me off the island’ before they would let Chauncey leave. I’ve worked with hundreds of employees over the years and never saw that level of work ethic.”
That work ethic has been particularly essential as schools like Mountain View work to safeguard the health and safety of students and teachers who returned to in-person learning on Aug. 31.
Smith recently spoke with the Press to tell us more about himself and his work with the district, starting with some fast facts about himself.
How has custodial work changed during the pandemic compared to your previous years working at Mountain View?
We have always taken pride in the way we’ve cleaned Mountain View. This year, we make sure that we do even more cleaning to make sure that everything is disinfected so that we provide our students with the safest environment possible.
How important do you think diligent custodial work is for schools, particularly now?
It’s very important because we have a big responsibility in making sure that the building is clean for everyone who comes to Mountain View.
What’s it like having that responsibility for students and teachers’ health and safety?
I take this responsibility very seriously. I enjoy getting to interact with all of the students and teachers, and I get very excited to come to work each day.
What have you learned from your job?
I’ve learned that relationships are very important and that you can have a positive impact on someone’s day by just greeting them with a smile or saying hi.
What do you think people working in schools can learn from the pandemic?
Our Mountain View family has come together to make sure that our students are taken care of. I think this will make us a stronger family.