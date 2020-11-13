Mountain Region Family Medicine has signed a merger agreement to join State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, one of the largest independent primary care physician groups in the Tri-Cities.
In a press release the organizations said that the merger agreement between MRFM and SoFHA reflects their long-term commitment to preserve and expand options for compassionate, high quality care in the region.
Mountain Region Family Medicine, an independent physician group, has been caring for patients in Kingsport and Southwest Virginia for over 25 years.
The organizations said the merger is an important, proactive step to ensure both MRFM and SoFHA remain well-positioned to meet the needs of the patients as the health care environment continues to evolve.
“We are excited to partner with SoFHA as we have collaborated together on several projects over the years," said MRFM Board President, Dr. Eric Harman. "Our combined efforts have resulted in remarkable outcomes allowing us to focus on quality and value in meeting the needs of our patients as well as outreach to the community so it is only natural that we would merge together to continue the legacy of success for both our groups.
"MRFM will continue to serve the Kingsport and Southwest Virginia regions.”
The medical groups said they share a common ground in their core values and the way in which they care for their patients.
“SoFHA has more than a 29 year tradition of caring for patients in the community, and we are honored that Mountain Region has taken notice of our continued growth and success over the past several years and was interested in partnering with us," said SoFHA CEO, Rich Panek.
"This is a unique opportunity that we have in front of us that will positively impact the delivery of health care in our region.”