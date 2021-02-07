The Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home is now vaccinating veterans in phase 1c, and will continue operating on a first-come, first-served basis in order to vaccinate as many people as possible.
Dr. David Hecht, MHVAMC’s chief of staff, said using an appointment-only system for getting people vaccinated has proven in other areas to be much more labor-intensive and slower, while the MHVAMC’s goal is getting as many people inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine as quickly as possible.
Hecht said they’re primarily using the Moderna vaccine, which can provide around 80% effectiveness two weeks after the first shot.
As of Friday morning, Mountain Home had vaccinated nearly 5,200 veterans with the first dose, with nearly a thousand fully vaccinated thus far. The VA gets its vaccine supply from the federal government, and is using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination rollout recommendations. Phase 1c includes some essential workers, any persons aged 65-74 and those aged 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions.
Hecht said that total is about 9% of the veteran population under Mountain Home’s care, and noted that Mountain Home is one of the fastest VA facilities in the country at dispensing doses once they get them. He attributed the speed in distributing vaccines to several factors including the facility’s first-come, first-served method, traffic flow and the routing of veterans once they’re in the building.
Upon arrival to the VA’s campus, police direct people to open parking spaces, and shuttles are available to transport patients to and from the main hospital to help expedite the process. Once inside the hospital, veterans are screened for symptoms, and sent home if they are presenting symptoms.
After the screening process, veterans are routed throughout the facility to “accommodate the number of veterans” in a location away from acute care areas and floors.
Thursday morning, the first day of 1c vaccination, one veteran reached out to the Press with concerns about social distancing once inside the building, which Hecht said they’ve tried to accommodate by extending the overall layout of the line, but “it’s imperfect” and “near-impossible to guarantee six-foot distancing.”
On Friday, that same veteran returned for another attempt at getting the vaccine and said everything was running smoothly and professionally.
Hecht said they’ve had to make some changes to their process on the fly, but “considering the number of veterans handled in such a short time, I think it’s worked pretty well.”
“We’ve tried to put the best package together, taking into account safety, efficiency and speed for providing the most first doses for the most veterans quickly,” Hecht said.
The Mountain Home VA is vaccinating veterans for first and second doses in the main hospital from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays while supplies last. People are encouraged to call the Veterans Vaccination Information Line at (423) 926-1171 (extension 8) before arriving for more information. Updates are also posted on the facility’s social media pages.