An employee at the Mountain Home VA has died of the novel coronavirus, data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows.
It unclear when the death was reported by the VA. The VA's list of employee deaths was last updated on Jan. 4, showing at least 102 virus-related employee deaths — at least six of those have been reported at facilities in Tennessee. A spokesperson for Mountain Home declined to provide more information, citing privacy concerns.
It is Mountain Home's first virus-related employee death, though 91 other deaths have been attributed to Mountain Home since the start of the pandemic. It's unclear how many of those died at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, as the VA does not provide a breakdown of that data by facility.
A total of 6,997 deaths have been attributed to VA health systems nationwide, with about 39% of those having died at a VA hospital.
Mountain Home reported 1,917 COVID-19 infections as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, with 214 considered active. Though most cases are veterans, 274 employees have tested positive for the virus, as have 27 veteran-employees. More than 1,500 veterans have tested positive so far. The VA's website says cases are a running total of all patients treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.