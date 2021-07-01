Prompting uncertainty about next steps, a motion to rezone 10 parcels in the Mountain Home neighborhood failed on a 2-2 vote by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday.
It’s unclear whether the request, which was initiated by city staff, will appear in front of the City Commission again and what form it will take if it does.
The proposal, which has been gradually scaled back since staff brought a larger version to commissioners in January, was intended to eliminate outdated industrial zoning near Founders Park and create the potential for small-scale development and reinvestment on certain properties in the neighborhood.
Commissioners were considering the request on third and final reading.
The parcels would have changed from a mixture of R-4 (high density residential) and I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-2 (low density residential), B-3 (supporting central business district) and MX-1 (mixed use neighborhood). Five properties would have changed to MX-1, which allows small-scale goods and services, and four would have changed to R-2.
Commissioner Jenny Brock, who voted against the proposal with Commissioner Aaron Murphy, said she has struggled with the request — in large part because it started out as a bundled proposal that included 20 different properties.
“This is a residential area, and I feel that protecting the residential area is important for these citizens,” she said.
Specifically, Brock had issues with properties situated near homes that would have been rezoned to MX-1. According to the city’s zoning code, general retail and service establishments that do not exceed 2,000 square feet are permitted by right in MX-1 zones.
“Any of us would have asked the same question,” she said. “Do I want a brewery or a coffee shop, that kind of stuff that I’m looking from my porch into that new business? We zone things R-2 residential for a reason. I just have a problem with businesses being so intermingled there.”
She asked staff to bring future rezoning proposals to the commission as individual properties rather than as a bundle. She added that there were properties included in the request, pointing to those near Founders Park, that she was in favor of rezoning.
Commissioner John Hunter voted alongside Vice Mayor Todd Fowler in favor of the rezoning. Mayor Joe Wise was absent.
“Having small pieces of mixed use incorporated on the edges of neighborhoods like this actually promotes a neighborhood and its desirability and walkability,” Hunter said. “These aren’t high-impact.”
The request has garnered opposition from some neighborhood residents, who are concerned the changes would increase traffic, impact pedestrian safety and decrease available parking in the neighborhood. A petition on Change.org in opposition to the proposal had accumulated 73 signatures as of Thursday evening.
Other business
• Johnson City commissioners also heard a quarterly update on a program designed to attract remote workers to the region, which would offer an incentive of up to $5,000 for those who meet income requirements. The city has provided funding for the program.
Alicia Phelps, the executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, said the program has so far received 52 applications as of June 21. Of those applicants, 38 are eligible. A selection committee will narrow that list down.
More than 20 states are represented among the applicants, with most of them coming from the professional services, healthcare or information technology industries.
• On first reading, the City Commission also approved changes to the city’s zoning code designed to eliminate requirements for medication assisted treatment facilities that may violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said the code currently requires these facilities to go through an extra step that isn’t necessary for other conventional medical clinics. In specific zones, he explained, medication assisted treatment facilities have to get a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals and meet a specific set of criteria.
“It’s that language, that process, that extra step that’s not required for a conventional medical office that creates the problem,” he said.
The changes remove those extra steps and adopts definitions used by the state.