Mountain Harvest Kitchen in Unicoi may soon be home to a culinary arts program through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
That has the kitchen’s current clients worried about where a TCAT takeover might leave them and their businesses.
During November’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, a motion to lease the facility to TCAT Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for $1 a year failed after the vote was split 2-2. Mayor Kathy Bullen, who was employed by TCAT as director of nursing at the time, abstained. Bullen has since retired.
Many of the Mountain Harvest Kitchen clients weren’t aware of the lease until after it failed to pass.
“When I found out what was going on I got scared, just scared,” said Helen Okpokowuruk, the president of Comfort Foods, which operates out of the kitchen. “We started just before the pandemic, and because of the kitchen we were able to survive the pandemic and now our business is just expanding.”
Okpokowuruk quit her job to pursue her business full-time, and now sells her products in 18 states. She, like several other MHK clients, said a brick-and-mortar storefront is currently out of her budget, so her business relies on the kitchen to produce products.
And the kitchen users say their relationship with the kitchen is mutually beneficial. Many of the businesses mention the kitchen on their company websites in an attempt to help bring more attention to the incubator.
“It gives my business much more credibility because I don’t have a location, so that is huge,” said Toni Winchester, co-owner of Happy Cats Cafe. “And in creating our website, on the main page we talk about how Happy Cats Cafe is baked from the Mountain Harvest Kitchen in Unicoi, Tennessee. It’s right there.”
Bullen said the kitchen is not closing, though, and clients will still have access to the kitchen, which is able to be rented 24 hours a day.
“In any of our user agreements, nowhere in there is there any language that they are somehow entitled to their preferential hours,” said Bullen. “They have access to the kitchen. They don’t have access to a certain number of hours. Those hours are available.”
The kitchen, which opened in 2017, was partially funded through a $340,225 grant from the Economic Development Agency and a $135,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. According to a 20-year covenant of use, purpose and ownership document signed by the town with the granting agencies, the kitchen cannot be leased. If the covenants are not followed or the kitchen closes, Unicoi would be liable for paying back the grant.
The kitchen was projected to turn a profit after three years in operation, but has never done so, and Unicoi allocated $122,000 for MHK in its 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
“If we continue to do what we are doing right now, subsidizing the kitchen with approximately $100,000 a year for 20 years, we’d be financially better off closing the kitchen,” said Bullen. “We’d pay less money if we closed the kitchen. But we don’t want to close the kitchen. We want to keep the kitchen open.”
Bullen said utility and equipment fees would be split between the town and TCAT based on hours of usage, which would lower the amount the town is currently spending to keep the kitchen open, and renting the space to TCAT for $1 is consistent with the educational goals of the kitchen.
Bullen has submitted a letter to the First Tennessee Development District, who manages the grants, to request a change to parts of the grant expectations which would allow the kitchen to be leased. Bullen said she also received verbal confirmation on two separate occasions that a culinary arts program would fit within the grant objectives.
“There was a verbal yes to the question, ‘Would having a culinary arts program in this building be consistent with the grant objectives?’ That was yes,” said Bullen.
Bullen said she hopes to meet with grant representatives by the end of the month in order to move forward with the lease.
Kitchen users, however, still aren’t sure where exactly that will leave them.
“This is now my source of income,” said Okpokowuruk. “This is now what I do. If the use of the kitchen is restricted in any way, it would just bring my business down because at this point I cannot afford my own place.”
