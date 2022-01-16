A decision that the company expects will position itself for further growth, Mountain Commerce Bank is preparing to move its operations and corporate offices to two new locations in Johnson City.
The bank is building a 25,000-square-foot “state-of-the-art” operations center at 50 Gray Commons Circle, which will include internal functions like deposit and loan operations, its information technology hub and management of interactive teller machines. Construction is ongoing and should finish in around October or November.
Mountain Commerce Bank will also move its corporate center to a new building on Memory Gardens Drive near Interstate 26’s Exit 17, which will also include a branch. That project is currently in the design phase, and the bank hopes to break ground there in the summer.
Both of those functions currently operate out of the bank’s building at 121 Boone Ridge Drive, which totals about 19,500 square feet.
“We’ve grown from a small bank over the last 15 years to about a $1.4 billion bank,” President and CEO Bill Edwards said. “We’re recognized nationally for our profitability and operations, and we’re just out of space.”
The bank has also secured a location in Brentwood for a new branch, which will likely open in April.
Mountain Commerce Bank currently has five open locations: One in Erwin, one in Unicoi, one in Johnson City and two in Knoxville.
Edwards said the bank has owned the property on Memory Gardens Drive for many years.
“We’ve always felt like the Boones Creek corridor and the Gray area that’s where the growth of Johnson City is taking place,” Edwards said.
After deciding to separate their corporate and operation centers, the bank purchased the property on Gray Commons Circle in the summer of 2021. The new building will have room for about 60 employees, many of which will come from different parts of the Tri-Cities region.
Edwards said the new location will be centralized and have access to thoroughfares that won’t be as easily impacted by inclement weather.
Boones Creek and Gray, Edwards reiterated, and the portion of Johnson City that stretches toward Kingsport appear to be ripe for future development.
“We certainly wanted to be in that growth path,” Edwards said.