MOUNTAIN CITY — The Mountain City Board of Mayor and Aldermen are not afraid of ghosts, or goblins, or witches. But the town governing body is afraid of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In an effort to protect the community from the spread of the pandemic, the board voted unanimously this month to not have any city sponsorship of Halloween events except for a trick-or-treat event at the Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center at 3 p.m. on Halloween. Part of the reason for the exception was because it will be a drive-through, contactless event.
While the town is not sponsoring Halloween this year, it is not discouraging the traditionally popular event for children. Trick-or-treating is expected to take place as usual and the Mountain City Police Department will be working it like any Halloween.