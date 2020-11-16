MOUNTAIN CITY — The findings of an investigation into a Saturday shooting death will be going to a Johnson County grand jury, according to Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church. The department's initial investigation suggests that the shooting could have been self defense.
Church said the district attorney’s office wanted the evidence presented to a grand jury. He said the investigation is continuing and a suspect and several witnesses have been questioned.
“Their stories pretty well match up,” Church said.
Church said the police department was called to Industrial Drive around noon on Saturday. The dispatch indicated they a man had been shot and was laying in the street at 333 Industrial Drive.
The victim was identified as Teddy Street, 49, 236 Industrial Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Church said.
The chief said Jimmy Morefield, 55, 791 J Shoun Road was the shooter. Church said there were witnesses to the shooting and Morefield and the witnesses have been interviewed.
Church said the statements indicate Street and Morefield got into a fight at the 333 Industrial Drive.
Church said Street was shot outside by a high-powered rifle in what appeared to be self defense.
Morefield has not been charged and remains free.