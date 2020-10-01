MOUNTAIN CITY — Mountain City Mayor Kevin Parsons was found dead at his residence on Wednesday.
Town Recorder Sheila Shaw said Parsons served two separate terms as mayor of Mountain City. His first tenure was from 2007 to 2011. In his latest term, Parsons served from December 2016 until Wednesday.
Shaw said Parsons served as alderman for three terms, beginning in 1997. Shaw said Parsons was the youngest person in the town’s history to be elected alderman in 1997. Town officials said he was 26 when he was first elected.
Shaw said one of the highlights of Parsons' years as mayor occurred this past summer, when the town received the largest grant in its history. The $1.5 million grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. The grant allows the town to upgrade its water lines and water collection system.
Shaw said Vice Mayor Bud Crosswhite is serving as the interim mayor. His term will be brief. Shaw said the new mayor will be decided by the voters in the Nov. 3 city election. She said Parsons had decided not to run for re-election.
The Johnson County Election Commission said two candidates — Jerry Jordan and Gina Meade — are running for the position.
No foul play was suspected but an autopsy was ordered on Parsons' body.