Of the hundreds of families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties registered for Angel Tree gifts for the children and food from Johnson City Press Christmas Box, there is a 29-year-old single mother of three small children.

Lauren, not her real name, agreed to share their story to help people understand the hardships low-income families go through during the holidays.

She knows her story may encourage people who can to shop for the nearly 1,400 Angle Tree children to donate toward the cost of the food Christmas Box distribution that this year includes just over 1,000 area households.

She chose to keep the details of her extremely limited income private. But what she revealed was enough to show that Lauren is a dedicated mother doing all she can to keep her children fed and she is keeping her faith as she does it.

Her oldest child is a first grader. She has one in preschool and her smallest is 2. Before COVID-19, she balanced her time between taking care of the children and a home based business, handcrafting jewelry and making natural lotions and perfumed products that she sold through pre-orders. And with her well-honed ability to stretch a dollar, the extra money helped them greatly.

When the pandemic shut down schools, the challenges of virtual learning and tending to three small children around the clock took up the time she had previously devoted to crafting. Within two months, her stock was depleted and she has been without money to buy more materials since then.

“When that happened, it was depressing. It’s not easy to talk about," she said. "When I started getting behind, I got way behind. I didn't have products I need to make things and I couldn't take any more orders. It was like a domino effect. When this is over maybe I will be able to do that again. That's what I want to do."

But for now, Lauren has less than enough to meet their basic needs. When their food runs short, she simply feeds her children and goes without eating.

“I have different ways of saving food," she said. "I just make sure I feed my kids and some days I don’t get fed myself. But that’s OK. It’s just the time. Nothing stays the same forever. As long as my kids eat, it don't matter.”

If she could go Christmas shopping, Lauren would buy boots for all her children. "Yes, little boots," she said. "They all just love them.”

But the reality is the gifts the children get from the Angel Tree and the food they receive from the Christmas Box will be all they have.

To make it more merry, she will try to find a Christmas tree and make dough so the children can make cookies for Santa. And she will be thankful for all of it.

“The way I see it and what I say is God watches over me because my babies have never been without food and because everything else is just extra. I’m just happy to have them,” she said.

Like almost everything this year, the Angel Tree and Christmas Box projects have been scaled back to avoid bringing together the large number of volunteers it takes to put the gifts and food in the hands of the families who need them.

Because the Salvation Army’s small staff will be providing all the manpower for the distribution, Angel Tree gifts will be limited to a new pair of shoes, a new coat and three toys for each child.

And in lieu of the large family food box it traditionally provides, the Christmas Box will include a box of 22-24 canned goods and shelf stable food items, a small ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of onions and a $35 food shopping gift certificate for families of 3-5 people.

Families of 6 or more people will receive two $35 gift certificates with the side items. Small households of one or two people and approximately 300 low-income seniors in three-county area will receive the $35 food certificate.

For those who wish to help, donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.

The Christmas Box is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.

Donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or may be obtained by contacting Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or 423-722-0538.

More information about how to help the Angel Tree project can be found online at www.salvationarmyjohnsoncity.org or may be obtained by calling the Johnson City Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.