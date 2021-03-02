Change made in plans to hold in-person meetings
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County is going to have more electronic meetings in March than the local government had planned.
While the County Commission’s Budget Committee meetings to work out the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year will still be held in person in the Main Courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse, most other committee meetings will continue to be held remotely and electronically by Zoom.
Abby Frye, administrative assistant to Mayor Patty Woodby, said that is a change in plans that was made on Monday evening. She said the committee meetings on Tuesday of the Building and Grounds, Health and Welfare, Rules and By-laws and Law Enforcement will be held electronically.
According to the county government’s website, the meetings will be held electronically “for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the public.”
Zoom allows for public input into the meeting and also later playback on YouTube.
Online access to the meeting is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4787669850,/ access us and is also available on Carter County’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/cartercountytn1797. Access is also available by telephone at 877-853-5257. Meeting ID is 478 766 9850.
County Commission meetings will also continue to be held electronically at the same interent numbers.
The decision to continue electronic meetings into March was made possible by Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order authorizing the format.
In addition to the Carter County public meetings, the Elizabethton City Council meeting for March is also scheduled to be an electronic remote meeting. There will be no Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held in March.