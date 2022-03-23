ELIZABETHTON — After a lengthy preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Wednesday, a man was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on a murder charge and six additional charges.
Jacob Allen Morley, 23, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cody Birchfield. That charge was amended to premeditated first-degree murder. During Wednesday’s hearing, it was revealed that Birchfield’s autopsy showed he had been shot in the back of the head. Several members of Birchfield’s family attended the hearing.
After more than three hours of testimony from several investigators and deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and from Morley’s girlfriend, Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ruled that the state had provided proof that there was enough probable cause on the murder charge, as well as the charges of aggravated burglary, theft of property over $1,000, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment/aggravated assault to send the case to a grand jury.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney General Timothy Horne while Morley was represented by Assistant Public Defenders Melanie Sellers and Wesley Taylor.
Testimony from Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jenna Markland revealed that Birchfield’s family reported him missing on Feb. 23. Markland went to Birchfield’s residence at 108 Scott Lane, where she saw reddish brown stains and other material on a metal basket and on the floor that she suspected were drops of blood. A spent .40-caliber casing with a Hornady brand imprint was also found.
Acting on further information, sheriff’s office investigators went to Carter County Bank, where security video was provided that showed Morley and Birchfield together during a bank transaction. That video was stamped Feb. 18, about the time Birchfield’s family had last seen or heard from him.
Capt. Mike Little and Capt. Jeff Markland of the sheriff’s office then requested Morley come to the sheriff’s office for an interview. They were expecting him to come to the department with the Ford F-150 King Cab he normally drove to work. Birchfield had worked at the same company and Morley had always driven him to and from work until Birchfield’s disappearance. The deputies planned to serve a search warrant on the truck, but were surprised when Morley arrived in his girlfriend’s Dodge Durango, with his girlfriend, Landra Shepherd, riding in the passenger seat.
On March 2, the captains interviewed Morley about Birchfield’s disappearance and said Morley told them he had gone to Birchfield’s residence on Feb. 21 to “rob him.” Morley said he took Birchfield’s tools, which had Birchfield’s name on them, and took them to his home.
Little said that during the interview he noticed reddish-brown spots on Morley’s shoes. He asked Morley about the stains and Morley took the shoes off and gave them to the deputies to test for evidence. At the end of the interview, Morley was allowed to drive home with Shepherd. Deputies were waiting at their residence at 1687 Powder Branch Road to execute a search warrant.
Sgt. Johnathan Blevins said Morley drove home, but when he saw deputies were there, he drove to nearby Powder Branch Baptist Church, where other deputies were stationed. He slowed down in the church parking lot and nudged Shepherd from the car. A high speed pursuit then began, which proceeded from Powder Branch Road onto Toll Branch Road, Laurels Road and on to Gap Creek Road.
The pursuit then continued south on U.S. Highway 19E to Roan Mountain. Deputies said they saw Morley throwing things from the car. The car then turned onto Buck Mountain Road. The pursuit continued back to U.S. 19E at the North Carolina line, where the Avery County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips. Morley eventually abandoned the Durango, but was captured a short time later by Avery County deputies. A .22-caliber rifle and a .40-caliber pistol were found in the Durango.
Meanwhile, back at the Powder Branch Road residence, Shepherd’s girlfriend gave consent to search. Inside the residence, deputies found Hornady brand .40-caliber ammunition.
Meanwhile, deputies reported finding a large metal box underneath the rear entrance to the mobile home. Inside the box was a corpse, which was later identified as Cody Birchfield.
Morley is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on May 23. He remains in pretrial confinement. Bowers kept his bond at $500,000.