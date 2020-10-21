ELIZABETHTON — “Carter County passed the 6,000 threshold on how many have already voted,” Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for the county, said Thursday. She said that number represents both early voting and absentee ballots that have been received.
Tanner-Harris said the vote total averages 1,000 per day because the voting machines are not open on Sunday and open for only three hours on Saturday. All early voting is done at the Carter County Election Commission Office at 116 Holston Ave., next to the Carter County Health Department. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Tanner-Harris said that at the current pace, the old early voting record of over 11,000 set in 2016 will be surpassed.
Another statistic that Tanner-Harris provided is that the average voter only takes 45 seconds to vote on the voting machine. That is because most voters only have the federal ballot, which includes the presidential race, the Senate seat from Tennessee being vacated by retiring Lamar Alexander and the 1st Congressional seat being vacated by retiring Phil Roe. Some voters are also voting in a Tennessee Senate race and all voters will vote in a Tennessee House race.
Some voters will also have a municipal election ballot. There are three different municipal races: Elizabethton, Johnson City and Watauga.
Because of the streamlined ballots, the long line waiting to vote moved quickly. It looks long, wrapping around three sides of the Carter County Election Commission office. But part of the reason for the length of the line is because people standing in line are practicing social distancing.
Most of those in line were also wearing masks, but Tanner-Harris said people are only encouraged to wear the masks, election workers do not have the authority to force anyone to wear a mask. Electioneering inside the 100-foot perimeter is not permitted and that rule will be enforced.
Tanner-Harris said there have been a couple of falls while waiting in line. She said one involved an older woman who said she fainted because she was having trouble breathing with her face mask on while standing in line.
Tanner-Harris said election workers are monitoring the line and anyone seen who is using a walker or in a wheelchair will be brought inside the building and not be required to wait.