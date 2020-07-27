As COVID-19 infection numbers continue to increase, local school systems are reassessing their reopening plans.
Last week, Sullivan County Schools and University School administrators announced they would open for online learning only. The Johnson City Board of Education also decided to delay Johnson City Schools’ opening date six days to Aug. 10.
Washington County Schools leaders announced Monday that the district would be on a virtual schedule beginning Aug. 3, but Johnson City Schools is still opting for a mix of in-person and remote learning.
As of Monday, Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said the district is “designing our Aug. 10 opening of schools for remote learners and in-person learners.”
About 2,500 students have opted for remote learning before applications ended on Friday — representing a jump of about 1,500 from Monday. Barnett said district officials are working to recruit teachers for remote learning.
“All teachers are returning to their respective schools Friday, July 31,” he said in an emailed statement Monday. “We are in the process of identifying teachers for remote learning assignments, and all educators will be working on safety procedures for in-person learners as well as preparing for remote learning across the school system.”
The district stated in its recent reopening plan that schools could close if the Tennessee Department of Health records an average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 Washington County residents within two weeks. Washington County recorded 56 new cases on Monday, putting active cases at 550. There were 26.17 average new cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks.
Barnett said district officials will “continue to monitor community spread of COVID-19 on a daily basis” and follow the guidance of local health officials.
