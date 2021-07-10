ELIZABETHTON — After a successful presentation of “The Sound of Music” and the “1940s USO Show,” at the Bonnie Kate Theater, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is preparing for yet another performance this month. The Bonnie Kate is also preparing for its annual BBQ, Blues & Brews Festival fundraiser in August.
Once more the halls of the Bonnie Kate will be filled with the sounds of popular music from a half century ago. This time it is a bit more modern. that the 1930s music of Sound of Music and the “1940s USO Show.” The next show, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” features over 30 classic ‘50s and ‘60s hits.
Showtimes are July 29 through August 8, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
As we discover about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic hits, including “Lollipop”, “Dream Lover”, “Stupid Cupid”, and “Lipstick on your “Collar”.
In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their 10-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.
The projection will be at the Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton.
The Marvelous Wonderettes is written and created by Roger Bean, directed by Liz Dollar, and sponsored by Sandy and Gary Degner and Lynda and Lew Wexler. The show stars Shannon Cook, Catherine Hammer, Andee Atkins, Sarah Sanders.
Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to Jonesboroughtheatre.com. The Bonnie Kate Theater is located at 115 S. Sycamore St. in Elizabethton.
The BBQ, Blues & Brews Festival will take palace on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4-9 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is hosted by the Friends of the Bonnie Kate and proceeds from the festival will go to the renovation effort of the movie theater built in 1926.
As always the The event will feature East Tennessee barbecue, local blues performers and some of the best local craft beer. Bonnie Kate board member John Huber said there will be six barbecue vendors to sample and select, performances by three blues bands, and craft beer served by the Riverside Taphouse.
Huber said tickets will be available at the door.