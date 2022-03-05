Although material costs and supply chain interruptions have been common complaints among builders in recent months, businesses are still eyeing downtown Johnson City with interest.
On East Main Street, developers Shane Abraham and Philip Cox are making progress on a mixed-use project called The Henry. The partners purchased four buildings from the city in 2019 for $600,000, including three structures that used to house downtown department stores.
Once complete, the project will feature commercial tenants on the first floor and 34 apartments, which will charge rents ranging from about $895 for a small one-bedroom home to $1,800 for a large three-bedroom unit.
So far, five businesses have moved into — or are in the process of moving into — storefronts associated with the project.
Further up the road at 202 E. Main St., the owners of The Black Olive hope to open the third location of their Italian eatery in downtown Johnson City this spring. Another restaurant, Juan Siao, will go into a new building constructed at 104 Tipton St.
More retailers are also popping up downtown. Two businesses, The Generalist and Hometown Cottage, have recently received grant funding that will help them produce tentpole shopping experiences where local creators can display and show off their wares.
Tish Oldham, who on Feb. 7 stepped into the role of executive director of the Johnson City Development Authority, said people appreciate mixed-use opportunities.
“They like being able to be somewhere where they can go work and... go nearby and bike or walk and use the neighborhoods around them,” Oldham said. “There’s a new trend toward that. There has been a shift.”
Downtown development is more than just encouraging shoppers to stop at a single store and buy a pair of shoes before they go home, she said.
Now, the focus is on creating an experience that gives people opportunities to enjoy multiple attractions over a period of time. That includes investments in public places like Founders Park, King Commons Park and the adventure playground by the Johnson City Public Library.
Developing downtown properties can be challenging in part because of the age of many of the buildings, Oldham acknowledged, but organizations like the JCDA have to be ready to streamline that process, acting as a liaison between real estate developers, the city, lenders and other potential stakeholders.
The business community is also going to have to react to adjustments spurred by the pandemic, she said. With many employers normalizing remote work, that includes what people do during normal working hours.
“People’s patterns of purchasing have changed,” Oldham said. “The way people spend their time has changed, and so we are going to have to account for that.”
What attracts businesses downtown? Oldham thinks many entrepreneurs want to be part of a Main Street atmosphere, where they can get involved with a community of merchants.
“There is a certain ambiance to downtown,” she said. “People like to wander from store to store to store and have a place to be outside.”