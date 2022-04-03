Amanda S. Moorhouse has been named director of the ETSU Health, College of Nursing, Johnson City Downtown Day Center (JCDDC) after serving as interim director since April 2021.
The JCDDC provides accessible, high-quality and compassionate primary care and behavioral health services to members of the community from various levels of income.
Moorhouse is a family nurse practitioner (FNP) who joined East Tennessee State University’s University Health Center in 2017, where she served for two years before transitioning to the JCDDC in 2019.
Before coming to ETSU, she was an FNP with Medical Care in Johnson City and previously worked as a registered nurse with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Knoxville, and Laughlin Memorial Hospital, Greeneville. She holds an Associate of Science in Nursing degree from Walters State Community College, Morristown; a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from King University, Bristol; and a Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, Kentucky.
“JCDDC is so important to our community because we are able to provide multiple services at one location for people who are experiencing homelessness, as well as other members of our community,” Moorhouse said. “Our clients are able to come to the Day Center to get basic needs met, such as showering and laundry. We are so lucky to have our primary care and behavioral health services here at JCDDC. All of these services allow us to be able to work in an interdisciplinary manner to treat and manage our patients.”
As the new director of the JCDDC, Moorhouse plans for the clinic to be out in the community more, and to continue to foster relationships with other community agencies to best serve the people of Johnson City and the region.
“I would like for the JCDDC to be at the forefront of people’s minds when someone is seeking help, whether that be individuals needing homeless services, primary care, case management or behavioral health services,” she said.
“Amanda is a compassionate provider who cares about her patients, especially the vulnerable population served at the Day Center,” said Silas Tolan, executive director for the Office of Practice and all practice clinics within the College of Nursing. “Over the last year as she has been in an interim role, she has grown into the leadership role with humility and dedication. She is committed to her staff, and has worked diligently to fill several vacant positions at the Day Center and to foster a cohesive team.
“Amanda has done an excellent job participating in and leading outreach activities, and in establishing relationships with other service organizations in the community.”
The JCDDC is one of seven practice sites operated by the ETSU College of Nursing throughout the region. It is located at 202 W. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for primary care services and behavioral health counseling on a walk-in or appointment basis. Behavioral health medication management, also by walk-in or appointment, is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
To learn more about the Johnson City Downtown Day Center, visit etsu.edu/nursing/clinics/community/downtown.php, or call (423) 439-7371. Learn more about the ETSU College of Nursing at etsu.edu/nursing.