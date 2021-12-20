The cool, rainy weather did not stop members of the Monday Club Environment Committee from working on their beautification project at the Johnson City Public Library recently.
The Monday Club is a part of the General Federation of Women’s Club, which is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.
The Monday Club Environment Committee, in conjunction with Shy Valley Farm Studio and Garden, chose one of the flower beds to plant new flowers and repurpose several of the existing plants.
The Environment Committee encourages everyone to become stewards of the earth by working to preserve the world’s resources, protect wildlife/domesticated animals, and beautify our communities while enjoying nature.
Contributed to the Press